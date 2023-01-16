Loop Capital Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $164.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Loop Capital from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.78.

AME opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. AMETEK has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $382,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 78.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 64.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 73.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

