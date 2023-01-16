Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $289.53 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 573,275 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,089 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $289,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $6.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $489.57. 275,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,354,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.50. The company has a market cap of $457.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 31.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

