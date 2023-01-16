Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $230.52.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $212.16 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $248.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $204.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

