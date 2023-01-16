LUXO (LUXO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $103.50 Million

LUXO (LUXO) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last week, LUXO has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0730 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXO has a total market capitalization of $103.50 million and approximately $3,058.70 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00433976 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,454.98 or 0.30461938 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.00762471 BTC.

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s launch date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LUXO’s official website is luxochain.io. The official message board for LUXO is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUXO

According to CryptoCompare, “The project's mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUXO using one of the exchanges listed above.

