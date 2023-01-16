Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

MDGL has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $299.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.71 and a beta of -0.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total transaction of $3,677,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $13,821,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

