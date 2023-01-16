Mammoth (MMT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $19.70 Million

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Mammoth has a market cap of $19.70 million and $13,417.26 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mammoth token can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mammoth has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00010953 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030746 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00041775 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004715 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018389 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 45.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00233069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official message board is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00274923 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,273.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mammoth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

