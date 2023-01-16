Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCOA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the December 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,979,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Marijuana Company of America Stock Up 100.0 %

MCOA traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,841,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,951,922. Marijuana Company of America has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

About Marijuana Company of America

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and distributes cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD) products under the hempSMART brand name in the United States. The company offers hempSMART products comprising hempSMART Brain, a patented and formulated personal care consumer product for brain wellness; hempSMART Pain capsules for temporary relief of minor discomfort with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream to reduce minor discomfort and promote muscle relaxation; hempSMART Drops, a hemp CBD oil tincture drops; hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs; hempSMART Face, a facial moisturizer; and hempSMART drink mix, an industrial hemp based powderized CBD drink through its web site and affiliate marketing programs.

