MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) versus Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Critical Analysis

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canopy Growth and MariMed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $415.09 million 3.06 -$241.08 million ($5.83) -0.45 MariMed $121.46 million 1.17 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Canopy Growth has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.28, meaning that its stock price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canopy Growth and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 6 5 2 0 1.69 MariMed 0 0 3 0 3.00

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $5.28, suggesting a potential upside of 102.36%. MariMed has a consensus price target of $0.85, suggesting a potential upside of 102.53%. Given MariMed’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -621.80% -30.28% -17.73% MariMed 1.79% 5.18% 1.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of MariMed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.3% of MariMed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MariMed beats Canopy Growth on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The company's products include dried cannabis flower, extracts and concentrates, beverages, gummies, and vapes. It offers its products under the Tweed, 7ACRES, 7ACRES Craft Collective, DOJA, Ace Valley, Quatreau, Deep Space, First + Free, Surity Pro, Spectrum Therapeutics, Vert, Tokyo Smoke, Twd, Martha Stewart CBD, DNA Genetics, BioSteel, Storz & Bickel, This Works, HiWay, Simple Stash, Whisl, and Truverra brands. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

