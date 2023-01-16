Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Mastercard by 91.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 163.5% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.23.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $375.52. 168,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.71. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $361.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,819 shares of company stock valued at $117,733,271 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

