Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, January 18th

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) shares are scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, January 18th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 18th.
Mayne Pharma Group Stock Down 9.6 %
Shares of MAYNF stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Mayne Pharma Group has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
About Mayne Pharma Group
