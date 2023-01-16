MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BTIG Research cut MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.86.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of MEI Pharma stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.41. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 115.15% and a negative net margin of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $829,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

