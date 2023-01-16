Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,964,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,404,000 after acquiring an additional 545,018 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 119,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.6% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,165,809 shares of company stock worth $118,007,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $112.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

