Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

NYSE MTH opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.69. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 26.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

