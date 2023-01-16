Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Increased to $103.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.
MTH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Meritage Homes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.00.
Meritage Homes Price Performance
NYSE MTH opened at $101.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $62.51 and a 1-year high of $116.23.
Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.
