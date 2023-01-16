Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $190.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -250.67 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.80. Mesa Laboratories has a 52-week low of $114.21 and a 52-week high of $303.84.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.24. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 5.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,482,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

