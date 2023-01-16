Metahero Trading Up 13.5% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $1.07 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.01460500 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007507 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017389 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00029338 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.28 or 0.01773873 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.