MetisDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $95.16 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $95.16 million and $3.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $21.48 or 0.00102236 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00041561 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004714 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018375 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000743 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00232707 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000111 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000805 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,328 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,327.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 21.91251518 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $3,058,329.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.