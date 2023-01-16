Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MPB. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Mid Penn Bancorp to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp Price Performance

MPB stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $485.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.56. Mid Penn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 29.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 278,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 223,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 33.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 23,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.