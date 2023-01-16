Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,374,381 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,311 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 159.8% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,146,236 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $291,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,319 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 178.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,154,672 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $199,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $89.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.22. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.