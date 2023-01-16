Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Reduces Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,021 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 1.8% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,733,314.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $284.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

