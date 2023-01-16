Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 59,180 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,180 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 180.0% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $35.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.94.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.