Mina (MINA) Hits Market Capitalization of $456.68 Million

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $456.68 million and approximately $19.81 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00002674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Mina Profile

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 807,631,539 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, "More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

