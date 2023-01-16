Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mind Cure Health Trading Up 66.1 %

Shares of MCURF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,933. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

Mind Cure Health Company Profile

Mind Cure Health Inc, a life sciences company, develops and commercializes mental health and wellness products in North America. It focuses on the development of digital therapeutics technology and researching psychedelic compounds to rapidly scale science-backed and evidence-based mental health therapy.

