Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 68.9% from the December 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Mind Cure Health Trading Up 66.1 %
Shares of MCURF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.05. 4,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,933. Mind Cure Health has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.
Mind Cure Health Company Profile
