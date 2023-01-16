Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the December 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monopar Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 529.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,455 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.16% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722. Monopar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Monopar Therapeutics

MNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Monopar Therapeutics to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

