Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $216.65 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $216.65 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00080124 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00057816 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010345 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023735 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004262 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000212 BTC.
Moonbeam Profile
Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,307,213 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.
Moonbeam Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.