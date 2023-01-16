Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Cap of $216.65 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $216.65 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00080124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00057816 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000379 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00023735 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 549,307,213 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

