MovieBloc Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One MovieBloc token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a market capitalization of $44.84 million and $7.93 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc was first traded on December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,425,706,222 tokens. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MovieBloc Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

