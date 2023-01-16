MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €227.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) received a €227.00 ($244.09) price target from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.48% from the stock’s current price.

MTX has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($258.06) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($215.05) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($249.46) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €260.00 ($279.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of ETR MTX traded up €2.40 ($2.58) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €223.70 ($240.54). The stock had a trading volume of 186,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion and a PE ratio of 50.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of €199.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of €184.02. MTU Aero Engines has a twelve month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a twelve month high of €221.10 ($237.74).

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.