My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $768,136.07 and $668,999.66 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0475 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.16 or 0.01429094 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007323 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00028766 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.01760526 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. The official website for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

