National Bankshares Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Sell

National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$8.75 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$9.25.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUN. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lundin Mining to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lundin Mining from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.25 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of C$6.24 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.43 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.58.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$846.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$924.47 million. Equities research analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

