National Bankshares Raises Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target to C$13.00

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AYA. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

AYA opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.89. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58.

Aya Gold & Silver ( TSE:AYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Aya Gold & Silver will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

