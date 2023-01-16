National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,400 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 0.2% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NSC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $255.13. 47,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NSC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

