Navcoin Price Tops $0.0525 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and $2,019.83 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0525 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00242761 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00103064 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00057955 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00028257 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,302,107 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

