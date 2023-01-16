Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Zscaler to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $201.90.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $107.30 on Friday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $99.64 and a 52-week high of $290.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.08 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.23% and a negative net margin of 30.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares in the company, valued at $36,929,882.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $144,044.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth about $604,000. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

