NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Cim LLC

Cim LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for approximately 2.6% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NKE shares. KGI Securities upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NIKE from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.85. 247,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,590,245. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

