North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 181 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Paychex comprises approximately 0.9% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Paychex by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 18.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 6.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Trading Up 0.4 %

PAYX stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,144. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.66 and a 1 year high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.46.

Insider Activity

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,657. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.