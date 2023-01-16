North Star Investment Management Corp. Grows Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after buying an additional 170,304 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.57 on Monday, reaching $94.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,256. The company has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.24. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.30 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 68.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cfra lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

