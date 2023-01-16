North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.30.

TMO stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $583.84. The stock had a trading volume of 63,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,300. The firm has a market cap of $228.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $618.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $546.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $546.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

