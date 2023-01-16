North Star Investment Management Corp. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,733 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,038,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,270,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Starbucks by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,913,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $446,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $892,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,960 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $421,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 26,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,595 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. 290,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,705,278. The company has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.60. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $107.30.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

