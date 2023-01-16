North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,797 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.64. 367,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,836,389. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

