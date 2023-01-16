NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 320,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.8% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $38,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,604,049.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,787 shares of company stock worth $29,433,497. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.80.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $3.88 on Monday, hitting $168.99. 1,431,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,968,012. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.64 and a 200 day moving average of $152.43. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a market capitalization of $420.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.