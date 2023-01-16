O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $4.49 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $130.83 million, a PE ratio of 44.90 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $3.94.

O2Micro International ( NASDAQ:OIIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 2.99%. On average, analysts forecast that O2Micro International will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,225,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,873,000 after purchasing an additional 207,108 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 445,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 30,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in O2Micro International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,344,319 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,916,000 after purchasing an additional 78,949 shares during the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in design, development, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include LED backlighting controller ICs, battery management units, and gas gauge.

