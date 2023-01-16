Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) PT Lowered to C$13.50 at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$16.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday.

Obsidian Energy Price Performance

Shares of OBE traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.62 and a 12 month high of C$15.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$712.28 million and a PE ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.39.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy ( TSE:OBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$276.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 3.9799999 EPS for the current year.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

