Oddo Bhf Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective by Oddo Bhf in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Oddo Bhf’s target price points to a potential downside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Covestro in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €41.00 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

1COV remained flat at €40.49 ($43.54) on Monday. 1,575,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,794. Covestro has a 52-week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a 52-week high of €58.00 ($62.37). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.94.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

