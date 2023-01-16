Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORKLY. DNB Markets lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Orkla ASA Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORKLY opened at $7.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.38. Orkla ASA has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA ( OTCMKTS:ORKLY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter.



Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.



