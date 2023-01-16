Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Par Pacific has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:PARR opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Par Pacific has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 106.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $45,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,982.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $50,432.46. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,070,000 after purchasing an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 1,257.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,743,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,179,000 after buying an additional 1,614,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 8.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,207,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 94,257 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

See Also

