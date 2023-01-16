Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT Raised to $22.00 at Guggenheim

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Guggenheim from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PARA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $20.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARA. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

