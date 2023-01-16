PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PayPal by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $585,217,000 after buying an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,916,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,905,000 after buying an additional 173,465 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,811,000 after buying an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Finally, Public Investment Fund raised its position in shares of PayPal by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

