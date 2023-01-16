Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Up 0.7 %

PEYUF stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $14.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

Peyto Exploration & Development Cuts Dividend

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0367 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations include deep basin, field activity, marketing, and reserves. The company was founded by Richard F. Braund and Donald T. Gray in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.