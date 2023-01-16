Piper Sandler Trims Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Target Price to $96.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.78.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Price Performance

DVN stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.77.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,242,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.