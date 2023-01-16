Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 18.4% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $80.66 million and $143,237.95 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00202504 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00072938 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00049040 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,222,741 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

