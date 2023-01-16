Polygon Trading 18.5% Higher This Week (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00004835 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Polygon has traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar. Polygon has a market cap of $8.93 billion and approximately $498.48 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Polygon Coin Profile
Polygon launched on March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here.
